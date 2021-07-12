VOLY.org To Share Effective, Efficient Volunteer Management Strategies At NSPRA 2021 National Seminar To Address The COVID Learning Gap

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As test scores across the country are revealing, the pandemic has led to a severe learning gap for students who engaged in virtual learning this past school year.

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As test scores across the country are revealing, the pandemic has led to a severe learning gap for students who engaged in virtual learning this past school year. During the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) 2021 National Conference, Texas-based technology nonprofit VolunteerNow ®, will share compelling strategies and tools to recruit, manage and track volunteers that are greatly needed to help with mentoring, tutoring and other school support.

The NSPRA 2021 National Seminar brings premier school public relations professional development to the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in Louisiana and virtually on July 11-14. This year's conference expects close to 1,000 in-person members and encourages participants to reconnect, refresh and recharge school communication efforts.

"With the challenges schools face in addressing the ramifications of COVID-19, volunteers will play a crucial role in helping students gain more ground academically, socially and emotionally," said Tammy Richards, CEO of VolunteerNow. "Teachers and staff already stretched thin will need to rely on support from parents and community members, making volunteer management and partner management a vital need for districts across the country."

VolunteerNow's proprietary volunteer matching Software-as-a-Service platform, VOLY.org, facilitates the connection between volunteers and school districts, utilizing technology for volunteer recruitment, management, reporting and matching volunteers with school-specific needs. Most districts currently using VOLY.org serve low-income students. By engaging and screening volunteers through VOLY.org, school districts can start closing the achievement gap and provide essential wraparound services.

VOLY.org has enabled a large school district in north Texas to register more than 100,000 volunteers since 2016. These volunteers have given over 1.21 million hours of service, valued at more than $34.6 million.

Kelly Clarke, from Katy ISD, needed to streamline her community partner management. With all the changes in education over the past 18 months, schools and students still need the resources that partners are willing to provide. VOLY.org is the tool Kelly now utilizes to manage community partners, so they know where the need is within her school. Join Kelly on July 12 at NSPRA as she shares her latest partner management strategies.

Another Texas independent school district uses VOLY.org as a resource to help with volunteer management. Debbie Lieb, Ector County ISD, needed to update volunteers on evolving opportunities within her school, especially with the rise in virtual volunteer openings. Join Debbie on July 14 at NSPRA as she talks further about the positive impacts her district found when VOLY.org allowed individual schools to share new volunteer opportunities in real time.

Come visit VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, in booth 26 to learn more about how this SaaS platform can effectively serve your school or school district.

About VolunteerNow ® With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. www.volnow.org

