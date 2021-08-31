Volvo Trucks' Customer Performance Team - A Maersk Company Places Largest Order Of VNR Electric Models To Date

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Team - A Maersk Company, a warehousing and distribution company, has placed an order for 16 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks—the largest commercial order of the North American zero-tailpipe emission model to date. The VNR Electric model from Volvo Trucks North America is the first zero-tailpipe emission, battery-electric Class 8 truck in Performance Team's fleet, which will be on the road by end of year. When put into service, all 16 vehicles will be carrying regional loads daily to customers across Southern California.

Designed for local and regional freight distribution, the Volvo VNR Electric improves local residents' quality of life by decarbonized and quiet transportation on urban streets and roadways. The significant reduction of noise and vibrations also creates a best-in-class, clean and comfortable working environment for drivers.

"The shift toward electrification is an exciting time in the commercial truck space and Performance Team is leading the way with its largest order of the only battery-electric Class 8 model in scalable serial production today," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "Through its commitment to deploy 16 Volvo VNR Electrics by the end of 2021, Performance Team has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, and this is another great step forward in reducing the trucking industry's overall carbon footprint."

The acquisition of the new Volvo VNR Electric models is part of Maersk's Environment Social Governance (ESG) strategy to decarbonize logistics. Performance Team is participating in a State of California South Coast Air Quality Management District grant to reduce emissions in the transportation sector by replacing diesel trucks with electric trucks and creating new, future charging infrastructure. The El Segundo, California-based company operates a North America warehousing and distribution network of 45 locations and a fleet of 215 trucks.

"We're seeing a 30% growth rate in our Warehousing and Distribution business," said Jason Walker, executive vice president of operations of Performance Team - A Maersk Company. "Customers are looking for more truck power to meet high volume delivery demands. This new order of Volvo VNR Electric trucks will give us firsthand experience on their performance carrying regional loads and environmental benefits. Our findings will help determine next steps in our fleet modernization and the electric infrastructure necessary for future operations."

The purchase of the VNR Electric models is through Volvo Trucks' dealership TEC Equipment, which is the company's largest dealership on the West Coast and was recently named the first Volvo EV Certified Dealer in North America. To optimize VNR Electric customers' uptime, TEC

Equipment is training its service technicians on the complete electromobility system and safety regulations, as well as installing battery-electric truck charging infrastructure and specialty equipment in its maintenance bays. As part of the premier Volvo Gold Contract service and support package available with the Volvo VNR Electric, TEC Equipment will support Maersk by providing peace-of-mind regarding maintenance, towing and uptime services.

"TEC Equipment is proud to continue our long-standing work as a top-ranking dealer for Volvo Trucks in North America and serve as the dealership for its largest commercial sale of the Volvo VNR Electric thus far," said David Thompson, founder and CEO of TEC Equipment. "Volvo Trucks, Performance Team and TEC Equipment share a common goal of deploying sustainable solutions for customers that includes getting battery-electric Class 8 vehicles on the road like the Volvo VNR Electric."

Volvo Trucks North America began taking customer orders for its VNR Electric model in December 2020. Production of the Volvo VNR Electric began in Q2 2021 at the company's New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia. For more information on how fleets in North America can apply for funding and incentive opportunities for the Volvo VNR Electric, please email support.VNRElectric@volvo.com.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company's website.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2020 approximately 94,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks´ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

