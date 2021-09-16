Volvo Cars Canada And Casca Footwear Take Steps Toward A Sustainable Future With An Inspired Shoe

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - On September 22nd, World Car Free Day, Volvo Cars Canada and Casca footwear will launch a limited-edition sneaker inspired by the pure electric Volvo XC40 Recharge. The shoe will be available to Canadians for purchase ( $198 CAD) at https://ca.casca.com/pages/volvoxcasca, on September 22, 2021.

Incorporating considered, long-term sustainable, and circular approaches to design, the shoe is in recognition of the brands' shared vision for a carbon-neutral future.

"We're excited to team up with Casca footwear who share similar values and combine our passions for sustainability, technology, and understated modern design," said Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "At Volvo Cars, we are committed to setting the highest standards of sustainability in mobility and that goes beyond electrifying our fleet to transforming all aspects of our business. The shoe we have created with Casca in celebration of World Car Free Day, is one way to recognize the many steps we are taking on our journey to climate neutrality."

DESIGNED WITH PURPOSE The goal was to create a shoe rooted in conscious design. Scandinavian influences of the XC40 Recharge were purposefully integrated for a collaborative new interpretation of Casca's trademark clean lines.

"The Volvo XC40 Recharge was designed to reduce environmental impact, so it was the perfect inspiration for the shoe," said Kevin Reid Lead Director and Co-Founder, Casca. "Through this collaboration we're also celebrating many design firsts - our first shared design, our fastest production to market, and new recycled materials we've never used before."

INTENTION IN EVERY DETAIL

THE SOLE - 10% of each sole is made from recycled car tire, the first time this material has ever been used in a Casca shoe as part of an intentional repurposing and recycling of materials.

THE UPPER - 7 recycled plastic bottles are used to make the yarn for each breathable, flexible knit upper.

HERITAGE - The Swedish flag is represented on one shoe tag, while the classic Casca yellow can be seen on the other, honouring the collaboration between the two brands as well as minimalist, Scandinavian design.

INFLUENCES - The Thor hammer headlight influence can be seen in the linework and paneling, delivering a more performance-inspired aesthetic to Casca's popular Avro silhouette.

A SHARED VISIONAt the core for both Volvo Cars and Casca is progress - innovating and advancing towards a better future for all . As a leader in sustainability, Volvo Cars is committed to reducing their lifecycle emissions per vehicle by 40% by 2025 and producing only fully electric vehicles by 2030. Casca's adoption of water-based, low-energy UV treatment processes coupled with their 2-year product warranty are a testament to their buy less, waste less philosophy.

"We know that being advanced isn't just about great design and technology, it means implementing ethical and sustainable practices," said Braden Parker, CEO and Co-Founder, Casca. "This is just one of many similarities we see between our brand and Volvo Cars, we both want to create something with intention that lasts."

SMALL STEPS FORWARD Recycled Materials:

By 2025, Volvo Cars aims to increase the share of recycled and bio-based materials in their vehicles by 25%.

By 2022, all of Casca's knit uppers will be made from recycled or renewable materials.

Ethical Production:

Volvo Cars aims to be a leader in ethical and responsible business as the first car manufacturer to use blockchain technology which ensures that raw materials used in their batteries are fully traceable.

Casca visits every factory they work with to ensure ethical standards are met and employees are paid a set living wage.

Energy Efficient:

Volvo Cars' global plants are powered by over 80% climate-neutral electricity with the aim to have 100% climate-neutral manufacturing operations by 2025.

Casca leather treatments use low-energy UV processes, and a state-of-the-art treatment facility allows for 70% of the water to be recycled on-site.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to the 38 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information, please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca

About CascaCasca is defining the future of earth-friendly footwear, leveraging technology to create the perfect everyday shoe. Patented 3D-print customization offers a more comfortable, healthier solution. Combined with premium, high-performance materials, the emerging brand is setting a new daily standard, and delivering on its promise to create the world's most advanced everyday footwear. To learn more about Casca and the people who wear them, visit Casca.com.

