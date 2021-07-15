VolunteerNow Named Finalist For The 2021 Nonprofit And Corporate Citizenship Awards

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolunteerNow®, which has been transforming lives through volunteerism for 50 years, has been selected as a finalist for D CEO's 2021 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.

VolunteerNow was recognized in the Social Enterprise category for applying creative strategies to maximize benefits to the North Texas community through its proprietary volunteer management platform, VOLY.org.

"We are thrilled VolunteerNow has been named a finalist in D CEO's 2021 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards as we work towards our five-year goal to register one million volunteers and 100 school districts through VOLY.org," said Tammy Richards, CEO of VolunteerNow. "Our technology allows VolunteerNow to elevate our mission and earn much-needed revenue even with the challenges of the past year. VOLY.org has vaulted VolunteerNow into a national technology nonprofit organization and licensing this technology yields funds needed to connect volunteers with opportunities in North Texas and throughout the country."

The VOLY.org platform can be licensed to school districts, municipalities and other organizations as an internal volunteer management tool. Districts and schools use VOLY.org to conduct background checks, schedule and communicate with volunteers, and introduce parents and community members to volunteer opportunities aligned with their interests and skill set. By engaging and screening mentors, tutors and other volunteers through VOLY.org, school districts can minimize learning loss, provide essential wraparound services and start closing the achievement gap exacerbated by the pandemic.

A large school district in Texas leveraged VOLY.org to register more than 100,000 volunteers since 2016, totaling over 1.21 million hours of service valued at more than $34.6 million.

Presented in partnership with the Communities Foundation of Texas and sponsored by Capital One, the awards honor nonprofit organizations making a positive and efficient impact on the Dallas community. Judges chose a total of 112 finalists from more than 500 nominations. The winners of the 2021 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship awards will be announced during a ceremony on July 28 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. To view the full list of finalists, click here.

About VolunteerNow®With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. www.volnow.org

