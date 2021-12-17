Volumetric Video Market Worth $4.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Volumetric Video Market with COVID-19 Impact by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Sports, Events, and Entertainment, Medical, Advertisement,...

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Volumetric Video Market with COVID-19 Impact by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Sports, Events, and Entertainment, Medical, Advertisement, and Education), Content Delivery & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Volumetric Video Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 to 2026. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are surging demand for enhanced match viewing experience, increasing demand for 3D/360° content in entertainment sector, proliferation of content delivery devices driving demand for 3D content, growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors due to COVID-19, and rising investments in AR/VR ecosystem.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=259585041

Software is expected to hold the second largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Software is expected to hold the second largest share of the market during the forecast period. Software are required for the capturing, modeling, composting, editing, compression, and playback of volumetric video. While capturing volumetric video, the StudioCap-VC software of IO Industries gives operators control of an entire group of Volucam cameras at once - eliminating as many per-camera tasks as possible - while providing intelligible feedback on the camera array's status. EF EVE provides the Creator software, a volumetric video editing toolkit. The volumetric raw data gathered while recording volumetric video has point cloud noise, visual artifacts, and depth inaccuracies. Mod Tech Labs provides AI-enabled software, which performs automated 3D mesh generation from images.

Sports, events, and entertainment application is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Sports, events, and entertainment application is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of sports events and the growing demand for immersive match viewing experience are the key factors driving volumetric video solution providers to innovate and develop products in accordance with spectators' preferences. The entertainment industry is rapidly adopting volumetric video technology, as it enables the industry to capture and transmit live HD and 3D VR content over the Internet, thereby delivering an immersive and life-like experience.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Volumetric Video Market " 183 - Tables 45 - Figures219 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=259585041

Volumetric video market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The volumetric video market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing number of professional creative studios and the increasing adoption of volumetric video in sports, events, and entertainment and signage & advertisement applications in the region. The increasing adoption of augmented reality technology in Japan, China, and South Korea also propels market growth in the region. APAC houses some of the major players in the ecosystem of the volumetric video market, such as Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, and Nikon, and multiple studios such as Jump Studio ( South Korea), Docomo XR Studio ( Japan), Korea Immersive Studio ( South Korea), and Volumetric Video Studio - Kawasaki ( Japan), among others.

Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), 4Dviews ( France), 8i ( New Zealand), Google LLC (US), Unity Technologies (US), IO Industries Inc, ( Canada), Stereolabs Inc. (US), Verizon Communications (US), Canon Inc. (US), Sony Group Corporation ( Japan), Scatter (US), Mark Roberts Motion Control (US), Capturing Reality ( Slovakia), Dimension (UK), Evercoast (US), DGene ( China), 3nfinite (US), Tetavi ( Israel), Mantis Vision Ltd. ( Israel), Arcturus Studios Holdings, Inc. (US), and EF EVE (UK) are few major players in the volumetric video market.

Related Reports:

AR and VR Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (AR HMDs, VR HMDs, AR HUDs, VR Projectors), Technology (AR, VR), Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED, DLP, LCoS), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Microdisplay Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (HMD, HUD, EVF, Projector), Technology (OLED, LCoS, LCD, DLP), Resolution, Brightness, Industry (Consumer, Industrial/Enterprise, Aerospace, Automotive, Retail, Entertainment, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/volumetric-video-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.comContent Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/volumetric-video.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volumetric-video-market-worth-4-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301447228.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets