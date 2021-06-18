Voltus Provides 2,000 MWs Of Distributed Energy Resources Across All Nine US And Canadian Power Markets As Peak Demand Season Begins

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform, announces today that it will provide over 2,000 megawatts (MWs) of DERs to the North American electric grid this summer, making it one of...

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform, announces today that it will provide over 2,000 megawatts (MWs) of DERs to the North American electric grid this summer, making it one of the fastest growing DER aggregators in industry history.

"We've secured over 2,000 MWs in less than five years because we have a software platform that can deliver every category of DERs to every market in the U.S. and Canada. We offer a unique opportunity for our national accounts and our DER partners to monetize these assets, regardless of location, on one unified platform," explains Gregg Dixon, Voltus Chief Executive Officer.

"Two thousand megawatts is where our scale really kicks in," says Chief Product Officer, Dana Guernsey. "Scale allows us to provide a more reliable resource to each of these grids while optimizing the value of each individual DER. The result is more cash delivered to more customers and partners."

The need for more megawatts this summer is already in effect across many parts of North America. Last week, the Voltus portfolio was dispatched to support the MISO grid, providing nearly 140 MWs of DERs in response to rising temperatures and plant outages. This week, ERCOT customers curtailed electricity consumption to avoid coincident peak charges amid public appeals for conservation.

"DERs proved their worth during the California and Texas energy crises last year, flattening the demand curve, and keeping the lights on for millions of people," reflects Dixon. "Our portfolio of the highest-quality DER assets is primed and ready to assist grid operators with the challenge of ensuring grid reliability this summer."

