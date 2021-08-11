Voltus Expands Operating Reserves Leadership Position With Distributed Energy Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltus, Inc., a leading distributed energy resources (DER) technology company, announces today that it is offering Operating Reserves (OR) to California businesses in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market. CAISO OR, a quick-response program leveraging DER assets that can activate within 10 minutes notice, provides an additional mechanism for electricity consumers and grid services partners throughout the state to earn cash while supporting the stability of the electricity grid.

"Voltus aims to maximize the cash value of every behind-the-meter megawatt we serve," explains Dana Guernsey, Voltus's Chief Product Officer. "With the addition of CAISO OR to our California program stack, our customers can earn even more cash from these energy assets, further incentivizing consumers to offer these desperately needed resources to an overstressed grid."

Voltus has established a leadership position delivering hundreds of megawatts of operating reserves to US and Canadian wholesale electricity markets with its marketplace software platform that automates "machine to market to money." The Voltus platform delivers the hourly scheduling, bidding, dispatch, real-time support, and settlement for every type of operating reserves DER, including energy storage, distributed generation, and demand response.

"Operating reserves are an increasingly valuable resource for grid operators to respond to an increasingly complex and at-risk grid, and this is true more than ever right now in places like California," reflects Voltus CEO, Gregg Dixon. "Voltus remains committed to opening new markets to these proven DER assets globally, delivering the technology and financial incentives to scale their participation and impact."

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading technology platform connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

