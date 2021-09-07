Volta Partners with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging (Photo: Business Wire)

Volta Inc. ("Volta"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks, is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North...

Volta Inc. ("Volta"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks, is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the United States.

Six Flags' strategy centers around modernizing the guest experience through technology. Installing EV charging stations is the latest step towards the company's vision to be the preferred regional destination for entertainment and its commitment to environmental sustainability. At the forefront of innovation in the industry, Six Flags is the first theme park company to have Volta charging stations available to its guests. The first charging stations will be installed at Six Flags America, just outside of Washington, D.C., with more parks to follow.

Stephanie Borges, Six Flags vice president of strategic marketing and partnerships, added, "Six Flags is committed to incorporating technology that elevates our guests' experiences through innovation. The partnership with Volta will enable us to provide a unique offering for our guests, while also supporting our sustainability initiatives."

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta seeks to transform the fueling industry by building charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies, retailers and other entertainment locations.

"We are thrilled to partner with a leader in theme parks and entertainment to fulfill their guests' needs for EV charging and contribute to their sustainability goals," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "We aim to provide easy, open and accessible EV charging stations where people already live, work, shop and play. Our Six Flags partnership illustrates just that."

About Volta

Volta Inc. (VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

