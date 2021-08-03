Volta Charging Announces Intent To Expand In Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) , announced today that it intends to expand operations into the European Union with the opening of an office in Germany.

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta Charging builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that is among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta Charging seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

Volta Charging's unique charging stations - which feature large, eye-catching digital displays - provide an optimal content viewing experience for both the drivers who plug their vehicles into the stations and the customers who shop at nearby retailers. Volta Charging's media-enabled charging stations offer brands a dynamic content experience platform, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta Charging's stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent.

"Our goal is to offer the same convenient, reliable and open infrastructure for European drivers as we do here in the United States," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging. "We think the time is right to introduce our model in the EU - enabling us to develop a forward-thinking charging network across Europe that is uniquely commerce aligned. American business partners who have already chosen to install Volta Charging stations on site report increases in spend, dwell time and engagement on site."

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility.

In February 2021, Volta Charging and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. TortoiseCorp II has announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to approve the business combination which will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern time. The extraordinary general meeting will be held in person at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 and virtually via live webcast. Holders of TortoiseCorp II's Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of July 15, 2021 are entitled to notice of the extraordinary general meeting and to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

