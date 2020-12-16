Volcon EPowersports Quickly Reaches Public Funding Goal With Over 1,000 Investors, Contributing To More Than $4.5 Million In Total Funding

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcon ePowersports quickly reached the $2.5 million mark on the WeFunder platform and closed the public offering last night at midnight. Since September of 2020, a total of more than $4.5 million has been raised for Volcon through a seed round of funding and through WeFunder.

These funds will be used to continue the build-out of Volcon's production facilities and assembly lines, helping meet the overwhelming demand for their products, including pre-orders of the Grunt, the company's first family-friendly, all-electric off-road motorcycle due for customer deliveries in Spring 2021. Volcon will also begin to expand the company's executive, engineering, sales and marketing teams.

"The fact that we just launched officially in late October of this year and now have more than 1,000 investors who participated in our WeFunder campaign, just showcases the confidence and excitement people have in Volcon and the electric powersports segment," said Andrew Leisner, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. "Crowdfunding this early round of funding was a complete success. It gave enthusiasts the ability to own a part of a pre-IPO EV company and gave the brand and category a dedicated fanbase of people who see the opportunity surrounding this new era of electric powersports products."

The popular Grunt off-road motorcycle is the first of three electrified vehicles confirmed for production by Volcon. The Stag and the Beast utility and sport UTV models will follow in late 2021 into 2022.

Reservations to guarantee a spot in the Grunt production schedule are available now for a small deposit of $100 at www.volcon.com/reserve

About Volcon Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road powersports company that designs, engineers and manufactures a full range of electric family and utility outdoor vehicles. Based in Austin, Texas,

Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.volcon.com .

SOURCE Volcon Inc.