Volar Security Announces CMMC-AB RPO Designation

VIERA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volar Security, a Space Coast cybersecurity advisory firm that assists public and private businesses with IT security and compliance, announced today that it had been authorized as a CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization (RPO).

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a new information security compliance framework developed to help secure 300,000+ U.S. DoD contractors and subcontractor's systems and networks. By applying security practices and processes to contractor systems and organizations, the CMMC helps ensure the protection of Federal Contracting Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) by reducing cybersecurity risk.

Volar Security will help government contractors working with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) determine the required CMMC maturity level, become audit-ready, and maintain compliance post-certification. CMMC compliance services include pre-assessments, technical solutions, and policy and procedure guidance.

"We are proud and honored to take part in the CMMC ecosystem," says David Africano, Managing Principal & CISO, Volar Security. "With the designation as a CMMC RPO and also having team members who are Registered Practitioners (RP), Volar Security commits to the ongoing support of the CMMC-AB, its mission, and the security of our nation's Defense Industrial Base." He adds, "Our team has signed a code of ethical conduct and received training to provide our customers accurate and honest guidance on preparing for their required CMMC level."

As the CMMC implementation continues, companies who currently support the DoD should prepare to review what type of information they hold, assess how they align to the appropriate CMMC level, and find a partner to assist them in preparing for certification.

For more information contact David A. Africano at +1 (321) 384-3889 or email at sales@volarsecurity.com

