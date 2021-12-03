Volante Technologies Recognized As Market Leader In Omdia Universe: Selecting A Payment Hub, 2021-22 Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, has been recognized as a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Selecting a Payment Hub, 2021-22 global survey.

In preparing the report, Omdia, the analyst division of Informa, performed an in-depth review of the market and ranked vendors based on a matrix of key capabilities, attributes, and features. The comprehensive process incorporated in-depth client and vendor interviews, and is designed to help C-level executives, payment heads, and IT directors select the payment hub platform that will enable their payment modernization ambitions.

The report states that Volante has been recommended as a Leader "thanks to its co-innovation capabilities." It highlights "the speed that the payment hub can be implemented" and "the maturity of Volante's cloud capabilities" along with its "particularly strong low-code integration layer" as contributors to the ranking. The report concludes, "Volante scored the highest mark for its solution innovation capabilities and strategy / product roadmap."

Philip Benton, Senior Analyst - Financial Services Technology at Omdia, said: "Volante Technologies earned its place as a recommended leader thanks to a combination of genuine innovation and the provision of services which allow the company to deliver significant payments efficiencies to both small and large institutions."

John Farrell, SVP Global Product Management at Volante, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the top ranking of leader by Omdia. This recognition vindicates our strategy of working as a trusted partner to our customers and helping free them from the limitations of legacy systems through modern cloud-native payments solutions."

"With 75 percent of our staff in research and development, we intend to continue investing in our products to maintain our leadership position and continue delivering outstanding results to our customers."

To download a copy of the report, visit: Omdia Universe: Selecting a Payment Hub 2021-22.

