Voicify Chosen For First Ever Google Accelerator On Voice & AI

BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify, the enterprise voice app platform, was selected by Google to participate in the first Google for Startups Accelerator: Voice AI. Voicify is being widely used across the Fortune 1000 with brands like Wolverine Worldwide (Keds, Chacos, Merrell), Campari International (Wild Turkey, Skyy Vodka, Grand Marinier) L'Oreal, Living Proof, Philadelphia Eagles and Volkswagen.

Voicify was selected to collaborate with the Google Assistant team in solving several challenges, namely moving a user from Action to Action with greater ease and intelligence.

The accelerator is a 10-week program from mid-March to mind-May, culminating in a public demonstration on May 20, 2021. Voicify, along with the other companies will work closely with Google product teams across voice UI as well as AI.

"We're excited to be working directly with Google to help solve some of the biggest technical challenges in the voice and conversational space today." Said Alex Dunn, Principal Architect. He went on, "By learning more about how users interact with individual Actions, we can design systems that cut across multiple experiences built on Voicify while bringing the best answers and conversations to the end-user and making conversational Actions more discoverable."

This inaugural accelerator class is well timed after a year of rapid adoption. Expedited further with the global pandemic, Q1 of 2020 saw an aggressive increase of voice assistant usage as reported by NPR/Edison Research and Voicebot.ai.

Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify noted, "The current acceleration in voice adoption by both users and brands is faster than we had expected. We are excited to be recognized by Google and chosen to collaborate with their teams."

About Voicify and the Company's Conversation Experience Management Platform™Voicify is the market leader in enterprise voice assistant and voice app software. The Company's no-code platform combines voice-optimized content management, cross-platform (Alexa, Google Assistant, SMSBots, ChatBots and custom voicebots) deployment, and customer insights.

