Voices Named One Of Canada's Top Growing Companies By The Globe And Mail's Report On Business Magazine

LONDON, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voices , the #1 creative services freelance marketplace, has placed at number 445 on Canada's Top Growing Companies list by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine.

LONDON, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voices , the #1 creative services freelance marketplace, has placed at number 445 on Canada's Top Growing Companies list by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Voices earned its spot with its three-year growth of 51%.

Established in 2005, Voices has spent more than 15 years as the world's destination for voice over. As a response to the shifts in the freelance economy, it recently expanded to offer three new service categories on its online freelance marketplace platform: translation, audio production, and music.

"The steady rise of the freelance economy has served as a tailwind, building momentum over the last few years," says David Ciccarelli , Founder and CEO of Voices. "As such, we've found our clients have creative needs that go beyond voice over, so we wanted to adapt our platform to better assist both our clients and talent in succeeding in the ever-growing freelance economy. To have that growth mindset recognized by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine is an honour and will serve as a reminder that innovation and the ability to adapt to changes are crucial to entrepreneurial success. We're committed to continuing to find ways to grow and offer excellence to both sides of our marketplace."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies must complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious, and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

Clients can post a job for free in any of the creative service categories at https://www.voices.com/hire .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 creative services marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voices-named-one-of-canadas-top-growing-companies-by-the-globe-and-mails-report-on-business-magazine-301384511.html

SOURCE Voices