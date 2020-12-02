Voice Of The Founding Fathers: We Are A Nation Of Immigrants

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Op-Ed is by Dr. D. Lee Pippin, DD, PhD, JD., Director, Voice of the Founding Fathers, a Florida non-profit corporation dedicated to community outreach and social justice through social-political commentary and educational programs.

It all started with a small ship of pioneers in 1620 and the seeds of a dream and hope. The Founding Fathers came to escape persecution and injustices in the Old World. They came to find freedom from oppression.

Those seeds of democracy climaxed with the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776; which states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

It led to the U.S. Constitution, 1789, the oldest constitution in the world, which was amended December 15, 1791, because people felt it was not strong enough in the protections of the individual. Those first ten Amendments are called, "The Bill of Rights," and almost every American, today, would be willing to fight and die for those rights guaranteed to us within this Constitution.

America is not perfect. Our Founding Fathers made mistakes. However, these people were also heroes, humanitarians, and civic leaders. They are a part of our history and should not be erased or vilified because of their flaws. They allowed growth. They encouraged their children to stretch the limitations to the next level. They made us strong and independent. They taught us to fight and die for what we believed as well as to forgive and provide for those less fortunate. Over our 399 years of history, we have become a beacon of freedom, hope, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to the world.

Remember, except for the Native Americans; EVERY citizen within America is descended from IMMIGRANTS. We are a nation founded, built, and made great by immigrants. Our strength and success come from our diversity and our ability to accept others and grow. America is the melting pot of the world.

President Reagan, Labor Day 1980, said the following about Immigrants; "They came to make America work. They didn't ask what this country could do for them but what they could do to make this refuge the greatest home of freedom in history. They brought with them courage, ambition and the values of family, neighborhood, work, peace, and freedom. They came from different lands but they shared the same values, the same dream."

We have allowed Trump, a 2 nd generation German-American, a man of no honor and a Aryan Race mentality, from an illegal immigrant grandfather of questionable repute, to set the stage for all public policy and immigration. Our Nation's Capital has become great entertainment but is devastating to our nation. The issues at our borders and the theatrical hype is beneath our country. A slap in the face to our founding fathers. We must reverse this course of self-destruction. Reclaim our true greatness!

We are the Voice of the Founding Fathers!

