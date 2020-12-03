Voice Of The Founding Fathers: Politicians Need To Go To Jail!

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Op-Ed is by Dr. D. Lee Pippin, DD, PhD, JD., Director, Voice of the Founding Fathers, a Florida non-profit corporation dedicated to community outreach and social justice through social-political commentary and educational programs.

Any member of congress who votes, refuses to act, or deliberately ignores the truth while promoting a lie to protect only a party's interests over the Constitution and the needs of the American people should be charged with treason and sent to prison for life! They have violated their oaths of office and betrayed the people they represent.

Remember, every politician in government; Federal, State or Local swear an oath of office to uphold the law and to protect the Constitution; in an ethical, professional, and non-partisan manner, as they represent and serve all the people of America.

The Republicans in the Senate and, especially, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Lindsey Graham are a disgrace to the Senate and the people of America. Any politician who openly admits he has used his position to circumvent the process of government to achieve a special interest objective and brags about it should not only be removed from office but charged with treason. Like Trump, they have openly confessed to crimes against America!

They abused their power to manipulate the third branch of government, the Judiciary, and have filled the courts with political appointments. They have presented and promoted people who the American Bar Association has said are inept and inexperienced. Their one and only credential needed for their appointment is loyalty to the party and its McCarthyism style views. They have refused to discuss or vote on hundreds of bills approved and sent over for consideration from the House. Bills designed to help the economy, medical care, hunger, and more. Those bills were less important than their attempts to throw America back into the Dark Ages, under a Tyrannical government.

Furthermore, they ignored the overwhelming evidence that should have led to a 100% vote for impeachment of Trump because they were afraid of angering the fanatics who worship this False Messiah and his Oligarchy, which they helped placed in control.

Trump is nothing more than another Jim Jones or Charles Manson, a False Messiah, and his followers have drunk the purple Kool-Aid and are willing to rape, torture and murder in his name. He and his acolytes; the media celebrities, the religious evangelical superstars and the social media "influencers", keep his followers mesmerized with smoke and mirrors as they whip them into an emotional frenzy, feeding on their fears, prejudices and insecurities.

If there continues to be violence and calls to action based on the lies spread by Trump and promoted by his acolytes and the Republican leadership; the destruction of property, loss of life, and the continued disenfranchisement of this nation will be on your souls.

Every Republican, from the Federal Government down to the municipalities, who has remained silent, complacent and compliant with the lies Trump has spouted, especially against the 2020 Elections, which make our country look like a backward third world country, with our political appointments available for sale, should be charged with fraud, treason and inciting violence. It is a crime to knowingly present falsehoods to coerce and change an event. I believe it is called, "The Rico Act." The same law used to bring down organized crime and criminal networks. You have become a disgrace to our nation!

I am a Republican and I am ashamed of our leadership. We must reverse this course and reclaim our heritage!

We are the Voice of the Founding Fathers!

Media Contact: Cesar Aguilar, 260570@email4pr.com, 813-860-9208

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voice-of-the-founding-fathers-politicians-need-to-go-to-jail-301185743.html

SOURCE Voice of the Founding Fathers