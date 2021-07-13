Vodori Adds Attorney Brian Parker To Its Board Of Directors And Expands Its Advisory Board With Two SaaS Experts

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences, announced today the appointment of Attorney Brian Parker to its board of directors effective May 19, 2021. Parker is Partner at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP , a US-based law practice with more than 230 lawyers in eight offices in the Southeast. Vodori additionally added two new advisory board members, Sarah Bennett, VP of Sales at Birdeye, an experience marketing platform; and Andrew Stapleton, VP of Customer Success at G2, a business software review platform.

"We are pleased to welcome Brian, Sarah and Andrew in their board and advisory roles with our company as we move through future phases of growth," said Scott Rovegno, Vodori's CEO and co-founder. "They join Vodori at an exciting time as we continue to focus on our mission of transforming lives by empowering life science companies to bring vital drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic solutions to market faster. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives to our sales, marketing, and customer success teams as we execute our strategy, drive growth, and enhance value for all Vodori's customers. We look forward to their contributions."

Brian Parker's addition to the Vodori Board of Directors brings the total number of members to eight, including:

Richard Gochnauer - Former CEO of United Stationers; former Vice Chairman and President, International, and President and Chief Operating Officer of Golden State Foods (GSF); current member of the board of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, UGI Corporation, Golden State Foods, and The Center for Higher Ambition Leadership;

- Former CEO of United Stationers; former Vice Chairman and President, International, and President and Chief Operating Officer of Golden State Foods (GSF); current member of the board of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, UGI Corporation, Golden State Foods, and The Center for Higher Ambition Leadership; Feyzi Fatehi - Chairman and CEO of Corent Tech; former Executive Vice President, Business and Corporate Development at Medsphere Systems Corporations; former Director of Global Channels and Alliances at Hewlett-Packard

- Chairman and CEO of Corent Tech; former Executive Vice President, Business and Corporate Development at Medsphere Systems Corporations; former Director of Global Channels and Alliances at Hewlett-Packard Jim Hussey - CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Seneca Therapeutics; former CEO of Nanolink, NeoPharm and Physicians Quality Care; former President at Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Executive Vice President at Athenex, and General Manager at Bristol-Myers Squibb;

- CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Seneca Therapeutics; former CEO of Nanolink, NeoPharm and Physicians Quality Care; former President at Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Executive Vice President at Athenex, and General Manager at Bristol-Myers Squibb; Richard Gadbois - Senior Advisor to Oakmont Corporation and Chairman of HS Group; former Senior Vice President with Merrill Lynch;

- Senior Advisor to Oakmont Corporation and Chairman of HS Group; former Senior Vice President with Merrill Lynch; Rich Padula - Faculty at the Farley Center for Entrepreneurship at Northwestern University and mentor at The Garage, NU's innovation hub; former Founder and CEO of Syclo; co-founder of Deep Dish Technology;

- Faculty at the Farley Center for Entrepreneurship at and mentor at The Garage, NU's innovation hub; former Founder and CEO of Syclo; co-founder of Deep Dish Technology; Dennis Sweeney - President at Newport Consulting Partners, former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company;

- President at Newport Consulting Partners, former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company; Scott Rovegno - Founder and CEO of Vodori.

In addition, Vodori is also expanding its Advisory Board with the appointments of Sarah Bennett and Andrew Stapleton, bringing the total number of members to five, including:

Kurt Johnson - CEO and Managing Partner of 11.2 Ventures, Managing Partner and Founder of Trivium Group;

- CEO and Managing Partner of 11.2 Ventures, Managing Partner and Founder of Trivium Group; Lesly Marban - Senior Vice President Marketing at Intuitive, Mentor and Faculty member at MATTER;

- Senior Vice President Marketing at Intuitive, Mentor and Faculty member at MATTER; Will Wiegler - Strategic consultant in the SaaS sector, advising on marketing, business development and communications, and former marketing leader at DocuSign, Salesforce, SteelBrick, SpringCM and BigMachines.

For more information on the Vodori Board of Directors and Board of Advisors, please visit: https://www.vodori.com/leadership

About Brian ParkerAttorney Brian Parker, Partner at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP, has over 20 years of experience advising branded and generic pharmaceutical, biopharma, and biotech companies in the areas of medical, legal, and regulatory matters. These life science and healthcare companies range in revenue from 50 million to 75 billion dollars and include some of the largest companies in the S&P 500 Index. He regularly works with life science and healthcare C-Suite executives, Directors, and Management professionals on developing and implementing strategies involving marketing, sales and business development to achieve sustainable recurring revenue growth. He has a proven track record of working alongside pharmaceutical and healthcare executives on key performance indicators in developing cross-selling strategies across various verticals to improve cash flow, profitability, and lifetime customer value. He currently serves on multiple for-profit and non-profit boards including Duquesne University, UPMC Mercy Hospital, Union Bridge Capital, and the Forbes Fund.

About Sarah BennettVice President, Sales at Birdeye, Sarah has spent the last 20+ years driving organizational change by building and developing top-performing teams. She is motivated by innovation, employee growth and obsessed with customer success. Sarah is an advocate for the diversity and inclusion of women in leadership in technology and sales. She serves as an advisor to Vodori's Sales and Marketing teams.

About Andrew Stapleton Andrew Stapleton has led Customer Success in an entrepreneurial family of tech companies since 2009: BigMachines (acquired by Oracle in 2014), SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce in 2016), and most recently G2. After cutting his teeth as a Sales Engineer at BigMachines, he got the chance to revamp and lead their Customer Success Advisor team. He joined SteelBrick as employee #35 to start their customer success team of one, which grew to a large global organization now continuing to delight, retain, and grow customers at Salesforce. At G2 he owns customer success, customer support, and solutions consulting, and all teams share in learning about G2's vendors, analyzing their marketplace data, and recommending ways that they can reach their potential. Andrew serves as advisor to the Vodori Customer Success team.

About VodoriVodori is transforming lives by empowering life science companies to bring vital drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic solutions to market faster. Vodori's Pepper Cloud ® Product Suite streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences including patients, healthcare providers, and key opinion leaders. It is one connected platform that modernizes content review, sales and MSL enablement, and delivers timely analytics to optimize essential processes. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 50 countries worldwide who trust Vodori's ongoing commitment to excellence in product usability and customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com.

Contact Annalise LudtkeVodori, Inc.269.808.0012 annalise.ludtke@vodori.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodori-adds-attorney-brian-parker-to-its-board-of-directors-and-expands-its-advisory-board-with-two-saas-experts-301331853.html

SOURCE Vodori, Inc.