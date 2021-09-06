Vodka Market In The US 2021-2025 | 98.35 Mn L Growth Expected During Forecast Period | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vodka market in the US is expected to grow by 98.35 million L during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the vodka market in the US will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prominence of private-label brands will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Vodka Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Unflavored
- Flavored
- Distribution Channel
- On-trade
- Off-trade
- Price
- Premium
- Value
Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the vodka market in the US in the brewers industry include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Vodka Market in US size
- Vodka Market in US trends
- Vodka Market in US industry analysis
Market trends such as the growth of the organized retail sector is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, accidents and fatalities caused by alcohol-impaired driving may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the vodka market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vodka market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vodka market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vodka market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vodka market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Bacardi Ltd.
- Becle SAB de CV
- Brown Forman Corp.
- Constellation Brands Inc.
- Davide Campari Milano NV
- Diageo Plc
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO
- Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
