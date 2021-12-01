Vodafone TV Continues To Grow With Kaltura As The Heart Of Its Cloud TV Strategy; Germany Debut Boosts Vodafone TV Reach To Nine Markets

Highlights:

Vodafone continues to expand the footprint of its Vodafone TV service. With the launch in Germany the service is now live in nine countries.

Kaltura TV Platform has been the backbone of Vodafone TV since its inception in 2014 and is deployed in all markets where Vodafone TV is launched.

Vodafone TV was launched in Germany in February 2021. The service is available in both Vodafone and Unitymedia network footprint.

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (KLTR) , the Video Experience Cloud, announced today that its Kaltura TV Platform is powering the expansion of Vodafone TV into new markets. Vodafone TV is the world's most advanced multi-tenant Cloud TV service, with nine operations, currently serving over two million subscribers worldwide.

Germany is Vodafone TV's most recent launch. The Kaltura-powered service is available nationally, accessible to users in all of Vodafone's networks and in Unitymedia's cable network. The service was launched in Germany in February 2021 and is offered under the brand "GigaTV".

The German launch follows earlier Vodafone TV launches in Hungary and Czech Republic in 2020. The service is also live in Romania, Portugal, Greece, New Zealand, Spain and Italy, bringing the total to nine active Vodafone TV markets today, all powered by Kaltura technology.

Since 2014, Vodafone has trusted the Kaltura TV Platform to power Vodafone TV, placing Kaltura technology at the heart of its multi-country, telco-grade TV service. The Kaltura TV Platform enables Vodafone operating companies to efficiently and quickly launch Vodafone TV within their countries, whether migrating from legacy systems, leveraging hybrid networks, or launching 'greenfield' operations.

With a single, cloud-based system, upgrades and new features can be introduced across the global Vodafone TV service in a unified way, swiftly and smoothly becoming available to all markets, all enabled by Kaltura technology.

"Seven years ago, we selected Kaltura as our Cloud TV partner because its vision of innovation fits perfectly with ours; together we've built a Cloud TV platform that combines the best of OTT and pay-TV into a single service," said Wolfgang Zeller, Vodafone Group Head of Video. "The flexibility, agility and scalability of Kaltura's future-ready TV Platform is enabling Vodafone TV to reap all the advantages of being a single, cloud-based service available in many markets around the world via a range of network architectures and across devices," he added.

"We are honored to support Vodafone TV's expansion into new territories and congratulate Vodafone for most recently going live in Germany, a key Vodafone TV market," said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. "With such a large global footprint, Vodafone continues to lead the market in creating a multi-country, full-featured Cloud TV solution that we are proud to power with our technology. We continue to thank Vodafone for our ever-deepening partnership."

About VodafoneVodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables 50 million people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 52 more. As of 30 September, 2021, we had over 300 million mobile customers, more than 28 million fixed broadband customers, over 22 million TV customers and we connected 136 million IoT devices. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About KalturaKaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. www.kaltura.com.

