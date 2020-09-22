VODA.ai And Mueller Form A Relationship To Support Decision-Making Through Artificial Intelligence

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai is pleased to announce we are working with Mueller Water Products to provide machine learning software to power PipeRank TM virtual condition assessment technology delivered by Echologics.

VODA.ai's machine learning engine is designed to deliver remarkably accurate predictions for future water pipe failures, both in the near term (the next twelve months) as well as longer term. Many utilities choose to replace pipes based on pipe material, age and history of prior failures. These methods are significantly less accurate than the PipeRank TM technology, powered by VODA.ai.

"Current industry best practice leverages some data to identify trends and generate data-supported decisions for failure planning and capital deployment. The PipeRank TM technology combines pipe degradation factors with VODA.ai's machine learning model to enable utilities to prioritize every pipe segment by likelihood and consequences of failure," said Eric Stacey, Vice President and General Manager of Echologics.

The PipeRank TM technology identifies pipes likely to fail in the near future and assigns a business risk score to every segment. With this data, a condition assessment can then be performed using the Echologics ePulse® technology to diagnose specific problems. This makes it easy for utilities to plan their operating and engineering programs by guiding actions and focusing resources on the highest risk assets.

"The relationship with the Echologics team is exciting for us. Their industry leadership will introduce VODA.ai to more utilities. Via this relationship, we will work with the Echologics team to support smarter decision making and continue to serve the water industry," said George Demosthenous, CEO at VODA.ai.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to virtually assess the condition of water mains and help utilities make smart decisions based on science. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide headquartered in Boston Massachusetts. VODA.ai's patent-pending machine learning technology finds patterns from previous pipe failures and enables PipeRank TM to support science-based decision making. VODA.ai software also "cleans" data by finding missing data and anomalies, enhancing predictive accuracy as well as serving customers' other digital systems. For more information, send an inquiry to email@voda.ai.

About Echologics, LLC.Echologics, LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. Echologics develops acoustic technologies for leak detection and condition assessment of distribution and transmission mains. For more information, visit Echologics.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("MWP"), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller ®, Echologics ®, Hydro Gate ®, Hydro-Guard ®, HYMAX ®, Jones ®, Krausz ®, Mi.Net ®, Milliken ®, Pratt ®, Pratt Industrial ®, Singer ®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwp.com/about to learn more.

