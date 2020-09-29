Vocabulary.com Announces The 7th Annual Vocabulary Bowl

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from thousands of schools across the United States and Canada are set to face off in the 7th annual Vocabulary Bowl to see who can learn the most words. The Bowl is hosted by Vocabulary.com , the leading educational destination for improving literacy through vocabulary building.

Between October 1 and April 30, students will compete on behalf of their schools to master as many words as possible on Vocabulary.com. As they play, contestants earn points and badges that help their schools scale the Vocabulary Bowl leaderboards. Since this is a virtual competition, learners attending school online, in person or in a hybrid setting can play and gain knowledge wherever they are.

Schools battle it out in either the high school or middle/elementary school category, and within one of three divisions based on enrollment size. At the end of the season, the high school and middle/elementary school that master the most words will receive the Champions Cup at a special ceremony. Awards will also be given to schools that secure a top-ten finish in each of the three divisions, to state champions and more. Additionally, Vocabulary.com will recognize leading schools on a monthly basis, providing students extra motivation to continue expanding their lexicon throughout the year.

All students attending K-12 schools in the United States and Canada are eligible to participate. To get started, read the contest rules , sign up for Vocabulary.com and select your school when you create a profile.

Vocabulary Bowl Kickoff Event: October 1

Tune in to the Vocabulary Bowl's first ever virtual kickoff event. Educators and students can join live to celebrate last season's successes, learn about this year's Bowl Goal and enter raffles to win prizes. Participants will even get a chance to show off their skills in a live Vocabulary Jam .

Details:

What: 2020-2021 Vocabulary Bowl Virtual Kickoff Event

2020-2021 Vocabulary Bowl Virtual Kickoff Event When: Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 PM EST

Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 PM EST Where : Streaming live on Zoom and Facebook

: Streaming live on Zoom and Facebook RSVP and register here

Be sure to follow Vocabulary.com on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Linkedin for updates on this year's tournament as it progresses.

Achieve your #BOWLGOALS

The focus of this year's contest is achieving your Bowl Goal —a milestone educators set for their schools to motivate students. Schools can start with smaller goals like mastering a certain number of words per week, and then set sights higher by challenging students to rise to the top of a county or division leaderboard.

The last Bowl season was one for the books—more than 1.6 million students from 47,000 schools across North America played, competed and learned. Even amid pandemic-related school disruptions, students answered more than 820 million questions and mastered a record total of 41,586,318 words! Vocabulary.com is encouraging teachers and students to turn it up another notch this season and aim to master a collective Bowl Goal of 45 million words.

"Over the past seven years, the Vocabulary Bowl has brought millions of students together to improve their literacy skills," said Kristin Eckhardt, Senior Marketing Manager at Vocabulary.com. "The beauty of this competition is that it doesn't matter whether you're from a small, private school in Iowa or a large, public school in New York—everyone has a shot at an award-winning finish in the Vocabulary Bowl."

"The Vocabulary Bowl allows my students to compete against kids in our school who might be on a faster track. This helps learners develop confidence and self-esteem," said Stacey Gaines, a middle school teacher from Maryland. "Those are the moments teachers live for—where kids feel great about themselves because of something they've accomplished."

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com provides students with a dynamic and personalized environment to grow their vocabulary. With a dictionary that teaches over 15,000 words, Vocabulary.com makes learning and discovering new words fun with entertaining definitions and real-world examples sourced from literature and journalism. Adaptive, individualized and interactive, the platform seamlessly integrates with any school curriculum, helping students master the academic vocabulary they'll encounter in literature, textbooks and standardized tests. To date, nearly 4 million learners in 56,000 schools around the world have answered more than 5 billion questions on Vocabulary.com.

Press Contact Eric BatesIXL Learning press@ixl.com 650-436-5534

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vocabularycom-announces-the-7th-annual-vocabulary-bowl-301139560.html

SOURCE IXL Learning