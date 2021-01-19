VNUE, Inc Signs Nashville Country Artist Carissa Biele

NASHVILLE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based entertainment and music technology company VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) announced today that it had signed an exclusive engagement to represent Nashville country artist Carissa Biele, for an exclusive Artist Services and Development deal. The signing represents the continued expansion of VNUE's Artist Services division.

Carissa is a genuine and multi-talented artist with a classic country sound, and who showcases her ability to sing, dance and charm a crowd in every performance. Hailing from Fulton, MO, originally, Carissa has called Nashville her home for several years now, doggedly pursuing her career in music. She self-released a full-length album in 2016 that was recorded at the legendary Sound Kitchen studios in Nashville, and included a single, "Strong Like The Whiskey," which saw radio success as it climbed the Music Row and New Music Weekly radio charts for over 21 weeks. Prior to that CD, she released a well-received EP that was produced by Nashville producer Pat Holt (The Judds, Barbara Mandrell, Johnny Cash, and others).

Carissa is no stranger to the spotlight, after having worked as on-air talent for such Speed-TV series as "Pinks All Out and "Passtime." She has also co-hosted the IHRA "Nitro Jam" series, aired on MAV TV, alongside host and Top Fuel champion Clay Millican. Carissa is true country to the core, which comes out in droves when you hear her delightful and 100% natural Southern accent.

Carissa's journey with VNUE actually started about 12 years ago, when CEO Zach Bair saw her perform at a local bar in Memphis - ironically the same building that eventually would become Bair's second RockHouse Live in that city ( RockHouse Live Midtown).

"I wandered into this little dive bar one night, then known as the 'Poplar Lounge,' not knowing what to expect from Carissa (and her band)," says Bair. "I took a seat at the bar, and immediately was drawn to her magnetic stage presence, her strong voice, and the passionate delivery of her music. It was literally like a scene out of ' Roadhouse' or something like that, where this is a smoky, dim-lit bar, and this very talented young woman belting out songs that you would never expect finding in such a place. I was hooked. Granted it is now over a decade later, but I am very glad that we are able to work with her and help to further build her career. I have always believed in her talent."

VNUE's artist services team includes:

Lou Mann , EVP of VNUE, who as former GM and EVP of Capitol Records oversaw some of the most important releases in the legendary label's history including the first digital release by a label artist ( Duran Duran's Electric Barbarella in 1997);

VNUE will be working with Carissa for new music that will be released in 2021, as well as a variety of other projects and initiatives related to her career, and will continue to expand the Artist Services division with unique, talented and driven artists who have demonstrated the focus and discipline to be relevant in today's music business.

For more information about Carissa Biele, visit her website at www.carissabiele.com.

About VNUE, Inc. ( www.vnue.com)VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology and artist services company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform ( www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive ( www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform ( www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair ( www.zachbairmusic.com) are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

