VNUE And NEWHD Media Partner To Launch New Online Radio Station

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its strategic relationship with NEWHD Media, VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that the company was partnering with NEWHD to launch a brand new online radio station, VNUE Radio.

The station, which will be available through iOS and and Android apps, as well as online, will feature a host of unique programming, including unique content, exclusive interviews, and music ranging from up-and-coming indie artists to the hitmakers.

VNUE Radio will be operated and managed by NewHD CEO Zach Martin, who is a longtime and well-known rock radio personality based in New York. VNUE Radio will also partner with Martin's charity, St. Sophia's, which is a 501c3 that helps to develop opportunities for people living with additional needs, including autism and HIV.

Additionally, VNUE will be working with both past and present artist clients to add exclusive live content from set.fm and DiscLive, and will leverage its other relationships to identify and curate music that will be of interest across what the company expects to be a broad national and international listener base.

The station should be fully launched by May 1 st, and eventually VNUE and NEWHD will look to potentially acquire signals.

As previously announced, the two companies are already working together to enable VNUE's Soundstr technology on NewHD's existing stations, so that accurate music play reporting may be leveraged to reduce licensing costs to NEWHD's radio stations, and also to increase transparency to all stakeholders. VNUE will of course leverage Soundstr for use on its own station.

NEWHD and Martin maintain viable relationships with many of the world's greatest talent, including the Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, and many of today's artists on major and independent labels, and VNUE expects to tap this relationship for content on VNUE Radio.

"This is yet another step in the evolution of VNUE as a true multimedia company, and technology leader, integrating our various core competencies to roll out compelling and related new product offerings that benefit artists and fans alike. I'm very excited to be working with Zach [Martin] in this capacity, and I have no doubt that this new station will be a wild success."

For more information about the Soundstr technology, visit www.soundstr.com.

About NEWHD Radio ( www.newdayusa.com)NEWHD Radio is the innovative radio platform founded by longtime rock radio jock Zach Martin. NEWHD's vision is to provide exciting and innovative programming to a worldwide audience using emerging radio technology, while taking advantage of low-cost lease HD signals in major markets. NEWHD currently operates NEWHD Radio, and NEWHD LA Radio, with a goal of adding additional stations in New York City, Las Vegas, Tennessee, and various other top 25 markets. Founder Zach Martin is a direct descendant of Zachary Taylor, the 12 th president of the United States. He has been a fixture in New York radio for over three decades. He worked with legendary radio personality Scott Muni for almost a decade, and has interviewed "rock royalty" ranging from Robert Plant and Ringo Starr to, in his words, "a whole bunch of country artists." NEWHD also provides unique opportunities for people in the spectrum (autism), giving people a chance to contribute and be part of something special.

About VNUE, Inc. ( www.vnue.com)VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform ( www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive ( www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) ( www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair ( www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally.

