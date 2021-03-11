VNN Partners With HomeLight To Support High School Athletics And Strengthen Local Communities Across The Country

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN , America's largest high school sports communication platform, announced today a nationwide partnership with HomeLight , the real estate technology platform powering homebuyers, sellers, and the top real estate agents in the United States.

The partnership is the first collaboration of its kind between the sports communication platform and real estate technology platform joining forces to connect and strengthen nearly 500 high school athletic departments and local communities nationwide. HomeLight, whose technology empowers people to make smarter decisions during one of life's most important moments of buying or selling their home, and VNN, whose software makes promoting high school athletic programs easy, will coordinate together on hyper-local digital marketing campaigns in 500 local markets across 32 states.

"We are always looking for partners that share our mission to connect communities, whether that's bringing people together for a Friday night football game or creating a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all. As two technology platforms dedicated to serving local communities across the country, we're excited to partner with HomeLight to continue sharing that mission," said Romy Glazer, Chief Marketing Officer at VNN.

Beyond the partnership, VNN and HomeLight have both created programs to celebrate and empower sports teams and communities locally. The VNN National Championship celebrates schools with the most passionate fan bases across the United States. HomeLight has partnered with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the National Governing Body (NGB) of Olympic ski and snowboard sports in the USA, on the HomeLight Killington Cup — the only domestic stop on the World Cup tour for the women of the U.S. Ski Team.

"At HomeLight, we work every day to be the best team we can — and everything we do is focused on powering the best people and teams in real estate." said John Van Slyke III, Vice President of Marketing at HomeLight. "We believe it's paramount to deepen the sense of community for our agents, our clients, and their families in the neighborhoods and towns they call home. We're excited to partner with VNN to support high school athletes and teams across the country and strengthen teamwork and community in the cities and towns they call home."

About VNN: VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 15 percent of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19 million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic administrators.

About HomeLight: HomeLight is a real estate technology platform powering the best real estate agents in the United States, building the future of how people buy and sell homes. HomeLight provides a variety of software and services to home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents at every step throughout the real estate journey, from finding a top real estate agent, to accessing a network of cash buyers through HomeLight Simple Sale™, and providing innovative financing solutions through HomeLight Trade-In™ and Cash Offer™. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of real estate on its platform. HomeLight is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Manhattan, Scottsdale, and Seattle. For additional information and images, visit www.homelight.com/press .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnn-partners-with-homelight-to-support-high-school-athletics-and-strengthen-local-communities-across-the-country-301245928.html

SOURCE VNN