VNDLY Joins APSCo OutSource As A Trusted Partner

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNDLY, an innovative, cloud-based vendor management software company disrupting the VMS landscape, has joined APSCo OutSource as a Trusted Partner. APSCo OutSource, the trade association for Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Providers, Statement of Work and Managed Projects, offers unique benefits to its members and is a thought leader in the talent solutions market.

APSCo OutSource's Trusted Partners must complete a robust assessment process before joining, ensuring that APSCo OutSource is recommending industry leaders to their members.

Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, commented: "I'm pleased to welcome VNDLY as an APSCo OutSource Trusted Partner. The cloud-based VMS firm joins our other Partners in its commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant solutions to the recruitment outsourcing sector that are in line with our own values. Our Trusted Partners are fully vetted and abide by a code of conduct to ensure they remain the best of breed and represent the gold standard of recruitment suppliers and vendor management solutions. We're looking forward to supporting the business and helping it to achieve its full potential through a continued best practice approach to outsourced services."

VNDLY is the first VMS to qualify as an OutSource Trusted Partner, and recognizes that APSCo is a platform for thought leadership in the industry. "Joining APSCo OutSource as a Trusted Partner bolsters VNDLY's growing reputation as a leader in the industry," said Shashank Saxena, co-founder and CEO of VNDLY, "Our goal of bringing easy-to-use, adaptive technology to the workforce management industry closely aligns with APSCo OutSource's mission to provide real value to their members. We look forward to working with APSCo OutSource and furthering the partnership to benefit both organizations and the industry as a whole."

As the partnership moves forward, VNDLY and APSCo OutSource will work together to bring thought leadership and industry knowledge to both APSCo members and the recruitment outsourcing sector at large.

Contact: Paul HernandezDirector, Marketing Press@VNDLY.com

About VNDLYFounded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their extended workforces. Our modern, cloud-based platform and pre-built API integrations allow us to create and support technology ecosystems while fostering digital transformations. Our clients, including Fortune 500 companies, benefit from VNDLY's configurable interface that allows changes to program management as quickly as the market demands. Our platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work management, independent contractor compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.VNDLY.com.

About APSCo OutSourceAPSCo OutSource is the trade association for Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Providers, Statement of Work and Managed Projects. Developed from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) as a separate trade body, it represents the interests of outsource providers and their service partners. For more information, visit www.apsco.org/outsource.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vndly-joins-apsco-outsource-as-a-trusted-partner-301313384.html

SOURCE VNDLY