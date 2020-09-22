VMworld Demonstrates What Is 'Possible Together' In 2020 And Beyond

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the General Session keynote speakers and the conference sponsorships for VMworld ® 2020.

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the General Session keynote speakers and the conference sponsorships for VMworld ® 2020. Beginning Sept. 29, 2020, VMworld 2020 will welcome attendees to experience the completely digital VMworld under the theme of what's "possible together." Key focus areas of VMworld include app modernization, multi-cloud, virtual cloud network, digital workspace, intrinsic security and telco - as well as on emerging trends and the future impact of technology in today's uncertain world and beyond.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, the event will kick off with VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger providing perspective on the events of 2020 and how a digital foundation can help you navigate an unpredictable world. He will host conversations with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO, Feeding America, and John Donahoe, president and CEO, Nike, Inc., to discuss how digital innovation is key to supporting their organization's missions.

Following Gelsinger, VMware COO, Customer Operations, Sanjay Poonen will dive deeper into VMware's "Any App, Any Cloud, Any Device" technology strategy, bringing it to life through customer and industry vertical points-of-view. The complete general session will also broadcast on Sept. 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. SGT and CEST, to accommodate global time zones.

VMworld 2020 is supported by more than 50 sponsors. Diamond sponsors include: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dell Technologies, IBM, Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Microsoft. VMware's annual conference will also feature more than 900 unique breakout sessions from VMware and its community of partners and customers.

About VMwareVMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

