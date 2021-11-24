VMware Named A Leader In Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM For Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software For The Fifth Consecutive Time

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that the company is positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Inc.

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report today announced that the company is positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Inc. November 2021 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for the fifth consecutive report. In addition, VMware is also positioned furthest to the right on the Completeness of Vision axis.

"Organizations in the multi-cloud world are adopting solutions that will help them move fast, gain competitive advantage and stay secure. As part of this transformation, organizations need infrastructure that is simple to manage, supports any application and is intrinsically secure with many looking to HCI as an answer to start this journey," said John Gilmartin, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Storage and Data, Cloud Infrastructure Business Group, VMware. "VMware vSAN helps IT prepare for the hybrid cloud through seamless evolution, broadest deployment flexibility and VMware Tanzu integration. This latest Leader recognition from Gartner reflects our continued drive to innovate and provide best-in-class HCI solutions to our customers."

More than 30,000 customers and over 80% of the Global 2000, have adopted VMware vSAN for flexible, resilient and future-ready infrastructure. VMware vSAN is a critical component of VMware's infrastructure control plane from edge to core to cloud and VMware Cloud Foundation. Built on fullstack hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) technology, VMware Cloud Foundation supports both traditional enterprises and modern apps and provides a complete set of highly secure software-defined services for compute, storage, network, security, Kubernetes, and cloud management to increase enterprise agility and flexibility with consistent infrastructure and operations across private and public clouds.

VMware has the broadest HCI ecosystem that includes 15 jointly certified OEM server vendors, or vSAN ReadyNodes, with more than 500 validated configurations, a jointly engineered solution, Dell EMC VxRail, and 500+ cloud verified partners that offer VMware HCI, including all global hyperscalers.

