VMS BioMarketing Names Jennifer Wilson As Chief Financial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing - a leading provider of nurse-led patient and HCP engagement solutions for the biopharma industry - announced today that Jennifer Wilson has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Jennifer Wilson as our new CFO," said VMS President and CEO Andrea Heslin Smiley. "Jen comes to us with extensive financial experience, broad healthcare background and, most importantly, a relentless passion to improve the way healthcare is delivered and provided to patients."

Wilson started her career in investment banking, working in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch healthcare group. Innovation across life sciences and healthcare services allowed her to work on transformational strategic transactions for companies such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Cardinal Health, and Iasis Healthcare. From investment banking, she then moved to the payer market, working for Anthem's Corporate Development team, where she led execution on hallmark transactions such as Amerigroup, Cigna, 1-800 Contacts, and American Well. Most recently, Jen was Vice President leading Business Development at TherapeuticsMD, a biotech company whose mission is to empower women with innovative therapies in contraception and hormone replacement.

"VMS has the deepest expertise and experience providing personalized support programs utilizing Clinical Nurse Educators to help patients self-manage their disease and therapy," said Wilson. "Joining an organization that is so well-differentiated from its competitors in the market is a great opportunity for me to support and augment the VMS growth strategy to continually expand our impact and reach to new patients."

About VMS BioMarketing

VMS BioMarketing is the leading provider of patient and HCP support solutions for biopharma. For 25 years, our singular focus has been on Clinical Nurse Educator programs, and we have invested in building a platform that is forward-leaning, proven and focused on improving outcomes. We have relationships with 800-plus Clinical Nurse Educators nationwide and deliver 1M-plus engagements for our clients, whose therapies span the product lifecycle and include 50-plus categories. Using behavioral health and analytical models, each of our engagements is highly personalized to address brand needs, support behavior change and lead to an improvement in medication adherence.

Contact: Abigail Mallon

