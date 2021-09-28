VLS Recovery Services, LLC Announces Gabriel Villasmil As Vice President Of Corporate Business Development

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Recovery Services, LLC ("VLS" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and the North American leader in delivering innovative environmental solutions that support clients in achieving...

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Recovery Services, LLC ("VLS" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and the North American leader in delivering innovative environmental solutions that support clients in achieving their sustainability goals, today announced that Gabriel Villasmil has been named Vice President of Corporate Business Development.

Villasmil has more than 10 years of corporate strategy and acquisition experience, most recently with Veolia North America, where he led several strategic partnerships and acquisitions for Veolia's operations in the United States. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Energy Maintenance Services (EMS, now Linestar), where he led the company's strategy and business development efforts.

"During our partnership with Aurora Capital, VLS has expanded tremendously through both organic growth and add-on acquisitions. Gabriel brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that is highly relevant to VLS's core market segments, and he will be an instrumental member of our leadership team who is focused on continuing both organic and inorganic growth initiatives," said John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of VLS. "We are thrilled to have Gabriel as a member of our growing leadership team at VLS."

Villasmil received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas, Venezuela. He also received an M.Sc in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business in Houston, Texas.

About VLS Recovery

VLS Recovery Services is a leader in the waste and environmental services industries with a focus on unique and innovative sustainability offerings. VLS provides customized waste processing solutions for non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. The Company's Railcar Cleaning division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. Also, the Company's Marine Division has state-of-the-art barge cleaning and repair facilities for a wide variety of petroleum and chemical solvents. Today, VLS has over 700 employees in 26 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlsrs.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

