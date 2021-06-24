Vladimir P. Krichevsky, MD, PC, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vladimir P. Krichevsky, MD, PC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Urologist for his outstanding achievements in the field of Urology.

Dr. Krichevsky sees patients at his private practice, Vladimir P. Krichevsky MD PC, located at 517 OceanView Parkway in Brighton Beach, New York. Practicing since 2000, he has extensive knowledge of the best practices for diagnosing and treating various disorders and diseases related to the urinary tract.

He specializes in treating urinary tract infections, kidney stones, incontinence, and various disorders and diseases relating to the urinary tracts of men and women, and on the reproductive system in men. Patients will be referred to Dr. Krichevsky for conditions involving the bladder, prostate, urethra, ureters, kidneys, and adrenal glands.

He may also refer patients to receive genitourinary surgery, depending on the diagnosis. Many of his patients have comorbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol levels, which can complicate their treatment.

Dr. Krichevsky is passionate about helping diagnose and treat patients with a wide variety of urology issues in Brooklyn. He has over four decades of experience in multiple countries to guide him.

Growing up in Ukraine, Dr. Krichevsky began his career after graduating from Bogomolets National Medical University in 1985. He moved to Staten Island in America to further pursue his medical career. He later performed General Surgery and Urology residencies at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Dr. Krichevsky is licensed to practice medicine in New York. In order to stay abreast of changes in the field of Urology, he maintains affiliations with New York Community Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, and NYU Langone Hospitals. He is board-certified in Urology by the American Board of Urology (ABU). He has worked as a Urology Attending at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, NY.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and travelling. Dr. Krichevsky speaks multiple languages, including English, Russian, and Ukrainian. He would like to dedicate this recognition to his mentor, Gilbert Wise MD.

