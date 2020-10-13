Vizzy Hard Seltzer Donates $1MM To The Human Rights Campaign

This new hard seltzer partners with the Human Rights Campaign so it can show up for the LGBTQ community in ways that matter most

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizzy Hard Seltzer celebrates LGBTQ History Month by announcing a $1MM commitment to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. The new seltzer brand will support HRC's work to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all. Vizzy will heighten the sizeable donation by working closely with HRC in developing impactful and meaningful programming over the next three years.

"The $1 million donation to HRC is just the first step Vizzy will take in its commitment to consistently show up for the LGBTQ community," said Elizabeth Hitch, senior marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "Vizzy was built as a brand that is proud of what makes it different - Antioxidant Vitamin C. These brand values put inclusivity at the heart of our brand DNA which is why we are so excited to make this commitment to the LGBTQ community and HRC."

The donation will support HRC's priorities and mission of creating a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

"We are incredibly grateful for Vizzy's support of the Human Rights Campaign's crucial work," said Jason Bricker, HRC's Director of Corporate Relations/Development. "Thanks to Vizzy's generosity, HRC will be able to deepen our work fighting for full equality for all LGBTQ people. Vizzy is showing how brands can demonstrate their true commitment to fighting for causes that matter and provides a true example of a company building inclusivity into its DNA."

Vizzy is also partnering with influential LGBTQ voices to bring attention to the impactful work that HRC does for the community. Together, they will be sharing social content that celebrates influencers' uniqueness and HRC's efforts. To learn more about HRC, visit hrc.org and follow them on Twitter @HRC and on Instagram and Facebook at @humanrightscampaign.

Vizzy is the first hard seltzer made with antioxidant vitamin C from acerola cherry and is available in four unique flavor combinations: Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi. For more information and to find Vizzy near you, please visit vizzyhardseltzer.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @vizzyhardseltzer and @vizzyseltzer on Twitter.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign The Human Rights Campaign is America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

