VIZIO Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards®

VIZIO (VZIO) was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year for the large electronics category of the 19 th Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program.

VIZIO is an innovative entertainment technology company dedicated to customer service excellence and delivering immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make VIZIO products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of television with cutting-edge smart TVs, sound bars and its award-winning SmartCast™ operating system.

"VIZIO is honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards with this Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year," said Scott Patten, Senior Vice President of Operations & Technical Support at VIZIO. "As an American brand, it has always been our mission to deliver great value and provide the latest innovations and entertainment experiences to our customers. We look forward to continuing our work to delight consumers and make VIZIO the center of the connected home in 2021 and beyond."

VIZIO's customer service has been recognized for excellence over many years. VIZIO has been awarded 112 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service including six top ten, 14 Gold, 38 Silver, and 54 Bronze Stevie Awards over the last ten years.

More than 3,800 nominations - a record number - from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organisations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About VIZIOFounded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

