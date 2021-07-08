VIZIO Holding Corp. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 4, 2021

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced today that it will issue financial results after the market close on August 4, 2021 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) announced today that it will issue financial results after the market close on August 4, 2021 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time following the release of its results.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com/events. Following the live audio webcast, a playback will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

For more information or to access additional materials related to this call, visit investors.vizio.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

