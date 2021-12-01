VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it has expanded its highly popular WatchFree+ free streaming service to now include ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) — giving audiences more free content to watch and enjoy anytime.

VIZIO Expands its Popular WatchFree+ Streaming Service with Access to Hundreds of Free Channels -- Now with Thousands of Free On Demand Titles (Graphic: Business Wire)

With this addition, SmartCast users can now access hundreds of existing WatchFree+ live streaming channels, as well as thousands of on demand titles, with no subscriptions, logins, or devices required for unlimited viewing.

WatchFree+ will deliver more than 4,000 free movies, TV shows, and VIZIO exclusives to SmartCast audiences on demand from more than 17 content and studio partners. With over 5,000 hours of on demand programming across genres including action, romance, comedy, family entertainment, crime, and more, there's truly something for everyone.​

With VIZIO's new on demand offering, SmartCast users can now also watch popular movies and TV shows on demand from studios including: Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution ( Daredevil, Confessions of a Shopaholic, and Alien: Resurrection); Lionsgate ( Southpaw, The Founder and Lion); Sony Pictures ( Air Force One, Tears of the Sun and Stealth); and Samuel Goldwyn ( The Boondock Saints, The Lazarus Effect and The Woman in Black 2).

VIZIO SmartCast will also be the exclusive connected TV platform for a limited release of Season 5 of LOL Networks' Cold as Balls, starring Kevin Hart as he challenges world class athletes to survive a hard-hitting, awkward interview while submerged in a bone-chilling locker room ice bath. Throughout November and December, episodes from Season 5 will be released exclusively on WatchFree+.

"Today's audiences want quality on demand movies and TV shows on their own terms. VIZIO's AVOD offering gives SmartCast users an extensive catalog of free programming for them to enjoy whenever they want, all with easy search and discovery capabilities," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer at VIZIO. "With the evolution of WatchFree+ on demand programming, SmartCast users can now browse through hundreds of shows and movies to watch at any time, for free, and without any subscriptions or logins required."

VIZIO recently launched the reimagined WatchFree+ free streaming service in August 2021, offering an ever-expanding library with hundreds of free channels spanning movies, news, sports, music, kids/family, and more. Today's announcement of a new, free, on demand tier will come as welcome news to millions of SmartCast users.

Availability

The latest WatchFree+ on demand programming is now available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Visit https://www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus to learn more.

