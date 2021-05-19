VIZIO Executives To Present At The 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that William Wang, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 49th Annual J.

VIZIO invites investors to listen to a live webcast on May 26th, which will be available at this link. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO's Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005838/en/