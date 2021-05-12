VIZIO CFO Adam Townsend To Participate In Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Investor Conference

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Adam Townsend will participate in a question and answer session during the Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Monday, May 17th at 1:30 pm ET.

VIZIO (VZIO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Adam Townsend will participate in a question and answer session during the Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Monday, May 17th at 1:30 pm ET.

VIZIO invites investors to register for the live webcast by visiting this link. Following the event, a replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO's Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512006035/en/