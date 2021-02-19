VIZIO Ads Launches Glass-Level Frequency Control For TV Advertisers

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO Ads , the award winning TV company's direct-to-device advertising business, today unveiled Universal Frequency Control, a new capability that enables brands to set limits on how often a VIZIO TV within a household is exposed to specific ad creative when placing an ad through its platform.

Solving one of the biggest problems plaguing the over-the-top and connected TV marketplace, Universal Frequency Control persistently measures the number of times an ad is exposed at the glass-level for each TV in a household across linear, CTV, VOD (video on demand) and OTT. With in-flight optimization, brands can limit the number of times a VIZIO Ads media buy reaches a device per day, week or month.

With control of an established hardware and software businesses, VIZIO can combine household device penetration, robust consumer data opt-in and technology infrastructure to deliver addressable advertising at scale. "With this new frequency control offering, brands can use deterministic information to control linear and CTV advertising experiences at the device level," says Travis Hockersmith, VP, Platform Business at VIZIO. "This solves a major problem marketers face when diversifying and managing their reach to TV audiences. Most importantly it will make a much better experience for viewers at home, which is our primary focus."

Universal Frequency Control is the latest addition to the VIZIO Ads suite of innovative data-driven advertising products, which includes incremental reach, targeting and retargeting capabilities for marketers to confidently invest dollars in CTV. VIZIO sits atop a growing library of premium free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels and has priority access to a wide array of publisher inventory. The company added hundreds of new channels in 2020.

The new capability is powered using data from Inscape , VIZIO's ACR data business, which fueled recent transformations of the TV marketplace with innovations such as addressable linear advertising (Project OAR), glass-level audience insights and business-outcome measurement, recently folded all resources and operations into the VIZIO Platform business.

VIZIO's new offering comes at a time when the CTV advertising market is expected to surpass $10 billion by 2021, according to eMarketer .

VIZIO Ads launched in December 2019 and quickly became a key growth area for VIZIO's Platform Business in 2020. VIZIO offers more relevant advertising (data-enabled), a more trusted pathway (direct-to-device) a breadth of content (WatchFree +) to deliver better ad experiences at scale.

More About VIZIO AdsVIZIO Ads was created to help deliver a more relevant advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree, SmartCast and within popular TV apps, VIZIO Ads gives advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S.

Learn more here: www.vizioads.com .

More About VIZIOFounded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vizio-ads-launches-glass-level-frequency-control-for-tv-advertisers-301231793.html

SOURCE VIZIO Ads