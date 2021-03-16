ViVr Launches. The World's Next Super-App Allows You To Curate All Your Social Channels Into 1 Simple Profile And Reach For The Stars.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, digital identity management app, ViVr, announced its official launch and is available on the app stores. ViVr is a simple social networking platform where users are able to group and curate all their digital channels and easily create and share multiple professional and personal profiles tailored to a specific job, hobby or life goal.

In today's world, most of us wear multiple "hats": professional, gig, friend, hobbyist, etc. While many may live in the corporate world during the day, they can be colorful and dynamic individuals beyond their 9 to 5 jobs. ViVr's mission is to become the world's next super-app by allowing dynamic individuals to maximize each connection they make and create more opportunities to align with like-minded people.

Powered by ViVr's Patented QR Code Technology, users can pass along their curated profile, which will automatically update itself over time whenever the original sender makes changes to it in the future. The app also has usernames and direct messaging capabilities.

ViVr is the brainchild of Newport Beach native, John Willardsen, a prosthodontist between 9 to 5: " I named the app inspired on the Latin word "Vivus", meaning "living", as I believe that life is more than just a job. ViVr allows you to change your colors and show the world what you're truly capable of, change your career and ultimately change your life."

For more information: https://vivr.app/

To download the app: https://apps.apple.com/ua/app/vivr-lets-connect/id1448016681

