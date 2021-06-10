VIVOTEK Announces Rebrand, Reveals Commitment To "Get The Picture"

TAIPEI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), a global, technology-driven IP surveillance solutions provider, unveiled new branding in its transformation towards the IoT age, including logo, brand identity, and a new brand ethos under the slogan " We Get The Picture." The rebrand marks VIVOTEK's commitment to its clients, enabling the company to take a more wholistic approach, and provide leading technology and intelligent insights. The new brand identity reveals its new style with a modern, user-centered, and digital friendly design.

Alex Liao, the president of VIVOTEK stated , "When we say, 'We Get The Picture', it means to understand the whole situation in a prompt manner, and to always be a step ahead to deliver the solutions demanded by our end-users. During the rebrand journey, we discovered that the way we did business for the last two decades, with outstanding service and business integrity, has profoundly shaped who we are today. Our new positioning and look redefine our role in the next era of IoT, but more importantly, deliver the clear message to our customers and partners that they can trust and stand side by side with VIVOTEK."

Founded in 2000, VIVOTEK established its headquarters in Taiwan and has concentrated on IP surveillance since inception. The company has been highly attuned to advancements in internet and surveillance in recent history. In both continuing its tradition of research, development, and user focus, and moving towards to the IoT, VIVOTEK will remain competitive, continue to drive growth, and sustain meaningful and creative long-term relationships with our partners.

