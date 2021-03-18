Vivos Therapeutics Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call For Thursday, March 25, 2021 At 5:00 Pm ET

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ("the Company") (VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results as well as provide an overview of the Company's recent milestones and growth strategy.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 451-6152, or for international callers, (201) 389-0879. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13717735. The replay will be available until April 8, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos' website at https://vivoslife.com/investor-relations/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves customized oral appliances and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos oral appliances have proven effective in over 15,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,200 trained dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of a patient's upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release, the earnings release and conference call referred to herein, and the statements of the Company's management made in connection therewith contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results (including the results of the results of the Company's growth strategy, operational plans and other matters to be addressed in the earnings release and conference call) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vivos' filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:Edward LoewInvestor Relations Officer(602) 903-0095ed@vivoslife.com

Media Relations Contact:Caitlin Kasunich / Jenny RoblesKCSA Strategic Communications(212) 896-1241 / (212) 896-1231ckasunich@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com