Vivos Therapeutics Founder & Chief Medical Officer Releases New Book Highlighting His Groundbreaking Work

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Vivos") (VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company's Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. G. Dave Singh, DMD, Ph.D., DDSc., has released a new book to help doctors and dentists better understand how to address underlying craniofacial conditions that affect a patient's overall airway, breathing and sleep health.

Dr. Singh's book, titled, Pneumopedics and Craniofacial Epigenetics, covers craniofacial growth and developmental genetics, and addresses the connection between dentofacial anomalies and developmental deficiencies closely associated with downstream conditions such as OSA. The book further cements the scientific and biological foundation upon which the Company's proprietary approach rests. Vivos believes this approach, which combines the skills of specially trained dentists in cooperation with their medical colleagues, represents the first non-surgical, non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. By harnessing biomimetic and epigenetic principles, Dr. Singh describes not only why this technology works but also how it works.

The book's foreword was written by Dr. Clete Kushida, MD, Ph.D., Division Chief and Medical Director, Stanford Sleep Medicine; Neurologist and Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University Medical Center; and Director, Stanford Center for Human Sleep Research, Stanford University.

"In many respects, this book is the culmination of my life's work and research, starting with the theoretical foundation set forth in the Spatial Matrix Hypothesis that I first published in 2004 and continuing through the ensuing years with numerous confirmational patient studies in clinical settings," said Dr. Singh, who holds doctorate degrees in dental medicine, orthodontics and craniofacial development. "Having the opportunity to bring this technology to the world to help patients who are suffering continues to be my mission, and the overarching goal with this book is to spread the word far and wide about how this technology can truly make a difference in how we approach thinking about and treating downstream health conditions like OSA moving forward."

Dr. Singh is a leading professor and researcher in the sleep medicine field. He has published over 200 articles in peer-reviewed medical, dental and orthodontic literature, as well as seven books/chapters. His pioneering research led to the development of the patented DNA appliance ® and mRNA appliance ® technology, now owned and distributed by Vivos.

Pneumopedics and Craniofacial Epigenetics is available on Amazon.

