Vivos Inc Provides Update On Initial Indication For Use For RadioGelTM Therapy

Richland WA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), We are excited to announce that based on the recommendation of our Medical Advisory Board, Vivos Inc has decided on treating inaccessible (non-resectable) cancerous lymph nodes, particularly in the head, neck, and lungs as its initial Indication of Use.

We believe that Radiogel therapy represents a significant improvement over the current lymph node therapy options, which should make the FDA more supportive. Additionally, lymph node tumor therapy is confined to the nodes, which allows for positive therapeutic results to be apparent within two months, thereby allowing for a relatively short trial timeline.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated, "We have recently accelerated our effort to reach our goal of human therapy while continuing to expand our Isopet ® animal therapy. We are being advised by three doctors from Mayo Clinic, since they have an excellent reputation for lymph node therapy. Our objective is to obtain approval to perform our clinical trials at Mayo. We have begun the pre-clinical testing which is necessary to obtain the FDA issuance of the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE). As we have discussed previously, our Board advised that RadioGel could be used to treat as many as 14 different cancer types and we continue to believe that treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancer is an important indication. However, we now believe that non-resectable lymph node cancer is a better initial indication for use as we pursue FDA approval."

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (Isopet ®) and in humans (Radiogel ™). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

Radiogel ™ is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

Radiogel ™ also has a short half-life - delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an out-patient procedure and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to family members.

The Isopet ® Solutions division is using university veterinary hospitals to demonstrate the safety and therapeutic effectiveness for different animal cancers. Testing on feline sarcoma at the Washington State University was completed in 2018 and testing on canine soft tissue sarcomas at the University of Missouri was completed in 2019.

In 2018 the Company obtained confirmation from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine that Isopet ® is classified as a medical device according to its intended use and means by which it achieves its intended purpose. The FDA also reviewed the product labeling which included canine and feline sarcomas as the initial indications for use. The FDA does not require pre-market approval for veterinary devices so no additional approval was required for treating skin cancer, which is the largest market sector. Following the demonstration phase, Vivos is able to generate revenue through the sale of Isopet ® to University animal hospitals and private veterinary clinics.

Isopet ® for treating animals uses the same technology as RadioGel ™ for treating humans. The Food and Drug Administration advised using different product names in order to avoid confusion and cross-use.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

