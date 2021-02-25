Vivint Sues ADT For Patent Infringement

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) ("Vivint" or the "Company"), a leading smart home company, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ADT in the United States District Court for the District of Utah.

In the complaint, Vivint asserts that ADT infringes six of Vivint's U.S. patents related to security and smart home technology. As one of the premier providers of smart home technology, Vivint is recognized throughout the industry for its products, innovation and customer satisfaction. Vivint has more than 300 issued patents related to its proprietary technology.

The Company issued the following statement:

"Vivint invests millions of dollars to develop best-in-class products and services for its customers, as well as to patent and protect this technology. We will vigorously protect and defend our unique intellectual property and innovations."

Vivint pioneered connected devices for the home in 2010 to offer smart home features to its security customers. Vivint developed and launched its own proprietary platform in 2014 to offer customers a fully integrated smart home security system.

Vivint is seeking damages for ADT's infringement of the asserted patents.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

VVNT-N

