Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, has been named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #60 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) , a leading smart home company, has been named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #60 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005801/en/

Vivint has been named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list, ranking at #60 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness at work. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our top priority at Vivint is our people, and since re-joining Vivint as CEO earlier this year, one of the things that has really struck me is the incredible level of talent and dedication of our team," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint. "We wouldn't be able to serve our customers and grow at such a rapid rate without our team as a solid foundation. We strive to create the best atmosphere for our employees and are honored to be named to the Most Loved Workplaces list."

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees - but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005801/en/