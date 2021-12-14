Vivint Gives Back Annual Sub For Santa Program Will Bring Holiday Joy To Over Four Thousand Children This Year

In conjunction with Vivint Gives Back, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) employees are delivering holiday cheer to thousands of families this month through the Vivint Gives Back annual Sub for Santa campaign.

In conjunction with Vivint Gives Back, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) employees are delivering holiday cheer to thousands of families this month through the Vivint Gives Back annual Sub for Santa campaign. The program - now in its 14 th year - takes place over the course of three weeks as current and former employees and their families and other community members donate funds and volunteer their time to shop, wrap, and deliver presents to over 4,000 families in 100 different locations, including over 2,300 Utah families and 40 local refugee families.

Vivint employees began the Sub for Santa initiative in 2008 as a way to support local families during the holidays. When Vivint Gives Back was formed, it took over the charitable program, with current and former Vivint employees continuing to volunteer. The Sub for Santa program is now Vivint Gives Back's largest annual giving campaign. So far this year, more than a thousand current and former Vivint employees, and their families and community members have already volunteered over 3,700 hours with the project still in full swing.

"It's awe-inspiring to see the generosity of Vivint Gives Back and our employees and watch their version of Santa's workshop come to life as they prepare thousands of gifts for children who will need them this holiday season," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Smart Home. "In rallying together, they're delivering everything from necessities to toys, with many kids asking for simple items like a toothbrush, socks, a blanket, and food. I am deeply grateful to work alongside people who are so dedicated to serving others."

In preparation for Sub for Santa each year, Vivint Gives Back works with field service teams, local schools, church groups, and community support programs to identify families in need and gather their holiday wish lists. In addition to organizing and funding its own initiative, Vivint Gives Back is also supporting 300 Salvation Army Angel Tree families this holiday season.

Volunteers are currently finishing up shopping and wrapping the gifts which will be hand-delivered to elementary schools in Salt Lake County this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

About Vivint Gives Back

Vivint Gives Back, a 501c3 organization, is committed to making a positive impact in communities around the world. Vivint Gives Back has focused its efforts in 2021 on educational programs for children in need throughout North America.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

