VIVEX Biologics, Inc. To Exhibit At The 21st Annual International Society For The Advancement Of Spine Surgery (ISASS) Conference

Leading regenerative medicine company to connect with the globe's top surgeons, clinicians, scientists, inventors, and others in the spine industry.

MIAMI, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVEX Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, is a sponsor of the 21 st annual International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) Conference at the Loews Miami Beach from May 13-15, 2021.

The ISASS conference draws many of the most talented spinal surgeons, allied health professionals and residents from around the world, featuring 65+ academic presentations and oral presentations of scientific posters. This year's program is focused on new techniques, with an emphasis on innovative spinal technology, international perspectives, and candid discussions of complications and technologies.

VIVEX leadership will be onsite to discuss its diverse portfolio of solutions that support the healing and regenerative potential of the body for patients suffering from discogenic back pain, musculoskeletal injuries, wounds, burned and injured skin, and aging and degenerative joints.

"We are thrilled to be back in person to support this year's ISASS conference," said Peter Wehrly, CEO at VIVEX Biologics, Inc. "VIVEX products are used to improve the lives of more than 100,000 patients annually, and ISASS is key to our progress as we connect and share with the best and brightest in the spine industry."

Team representatives will host booth 216 during the following exhibit hours:

Thursday, May 13 from 9:45 a.m. - 6:35 p.m.

from Friday, May 14 from 9:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

from Saturday, May 15 from 9:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

For more information on VIVEX and its advanced regenerative medicine solutions, visit www.vivex.com.

About VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

VIVEX Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

