Vivera Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S. Patent (US 11,083,850) For ZICOH®

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Vivera) today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 11,083,850 for ZICOH ® , the Company's wireless, electronic, dose-controlled medication delivery device.

ZICOH is designed to deter any potential for abuse.

ZICOH, a secure, smart dosing device, was designed as part of a closed-loop medication management system backed by software and technology. Broadly patented for multiple applications, Vivera's ZICOH device creates a centralized system to more safely manage and monitor prescription drug use, including for the use of medications with a historically low compliance rate or with a higher propensity for abuse. ZICOH's features like dose-controlled delivery allow only the prescribed dosage type, amount, and frequency to be administered according to the health care provider's orders. Additionally, fingerprint authentication ensures that the medication is dispensed to the person to whom it was prescribed.

"While ZICOH will be used for a number of indications, my original inspiration for the device was for use as a high-tech device to control addictive prescription medications fueling the opioid crisis," said Chairman and CEO of Vivera, Paul Edalat. "We know that the solution to prescription medication addiction is not in lawsuits that only benefit the lawyers and not patients. Suing pharmaceutical companies and putting doctors in jail does not solve the epidemic of overprescription or abuse. ZICOH was created as a comprehensive system where each party involved, from the manufacturer to the patient, is kept honest from the onset. ZICOH is designed to deter any potential for abuse."

ZICOH utilizes specialized software that enables real-time communication between patients, caregivers, physicians, and pharmacists. Each cartridge in the device has a unique, traceable serial number registered to the patient. Together, these features ensure and enhance patient safety and compliance.

"We designed ZICOH as an advanced drug delivery device capable of handling various drug modalities with a unique interplay of hardware, software, security, and network control as a fully integrated system," said Dr. Mehdi Hatamian, Chief Scientific Advisor for Vivera. "I can't wait to see this device in the hands of patients and, just as importantly, the network behind it in operation. Its tremendous potential for saving lives is what makes this device so exciting to work on."

Not only can prescription misuse cause serious adverse health events, the economic burden of prescription misuse in the United States is estimated at over $78.5 billion a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These costs include those associated with health care, lost productivity, criminal justice activities, and addiction treatment.

"For years, medical providers have looked for a solution to help manage prescription medications for their patients," stated Dr. Stephen J. McColgan, Chef Medical Officer of Vivera. "Vivera is excited to introduce ZICOH, a medical device that will help patients and providers monitor compliance and adherence to life-saving medications while changing the way medications with a high risk of abuse, diversion, and addiction are prescribed."

Learn more about ZICOH ® at Zicoh.com.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH ®, a smart dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

