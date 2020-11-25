Vivera Pharmaceuticals Announces $440 Million In Backing By JR Dallas Wealth Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals and Burkhan World today announce financial backing by JR Dallas Wealth Management in support of Vivera's global growth strategies. This ongoing partnership will provide financial services - including debt and equity backing - for the purchase and distribution of Vivera's innovative testing and expansive medical supply offerings.

"We have seen how important a stable domestic supply chain is over the last few months," stated Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. "Reliable testing and certified personal protective equipment manufactured in the United States plays a key role in the pandemic response and getting our communities back to work. We welcome the expertise of both Burkhan World and JR Dallas Wealth Management as we address the ongoing demand for trusted testing and medical supplies."

JR Dallas Wealth Management is a boutique private equity investment firm with more than 30 years of private and public equity experience with a proven track record of success. By providing financial support, JR Dallas Wealth Management's ongoing involvement will be key in establishing a United States supply chain for testing, masks, gloves, and gowns - items that are globally in short supply as the pandemic continues.

"We firmly believe in investing in and backing those enterprises doing a great job at being socially responsible," stated Jehangir A. Raja, CEO of JR Dallas Wealth Management. "Our new partner, Vivera Pharmaceuticals, is the ideal strategic partner for our vision to make a difference in peoples' lives."

Burkhan World has partnered with Vivera to expand the Company's personal protective equipment offerings. With management expertise in hospitality and finance, the Burkhan World Group of Companies, based in Washington D.C., is a global investor and partner focused on projects that have a positive impact on society.

Shafi Khan, Burkhan World's VP of Business Development stated, "Burkhan is honoured to have partnered up with Vivera in supporting its efforts globally in the medical supply sector. As partners with Vivera and JR Dallas Wealth Management, we look forward to facilitating re-opening our communities and getting essential supplies into the hands of those most in need."

Together Vivera Pharmaceuticals and the Burkhan World Group of Companies, backed by JR Dallas Wealth Management, are working together to expand access by connecting key suppliers and resources to Vivera's expansive network of hospitals, specialty care facilities, and medical distributors.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical, medical device, advanced diagnostics, medical supply, medical technologies, neurosciences, and health and human service divisions, the Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT ® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. For more information please visit www.viverapharma.com , or email at Media@ViveraPharma.com

CONTACT: Vivera Pharmaceuticals Press Office 949-234-6161 media@viverapharma.com

