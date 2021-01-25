Vivera Pharmaceuticals And Burkhan Group Announce New COVID-19 Testing Initiative

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, in partnership with Burkhan Group, is excited to announce a new testing initiative in Southern California. Together, the two are paving the way for easier access to rapid testing as area businesses develop back to work protocols.

With Vivera's suite of lower cost COVID-19 testing, including antigen and RT-PCR diagnostic testing, centralized site-specific protocols are easier to build than ever. With more tests efficiently processed by CLIA-certified laboratory testing partners, businesses can begin to plan staged reopening procedures.

"Even with the introduction of the vaccine, it is important to keep expanding access to testing. By providing easy access to RT-PCR with lab and home-based collection, and lab site rapid tests, Vivera is working with the businesses and laboratories who rely on us to ensure supply," stated Paul Edalat, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' CEO.

Burkhan's focus is to invest with companies that can bring revolutionary technologies and experiences to our society to help better our standards of living for today.

"As an organization that deals with the day to day challenges presented by the pandemic, Burkhan is very proud to be a part of this initiative," said Shahal Khan Burkhan's Founder, "Providing the latest in accessible COVID-19 testing is a way to increase efficiency and get our local economies back to work."

The two companies are working together to expand outreach to Southern California's economic power players, including the film and television industry, hospitality, and travel sectors.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical, medical device, advanced diagnostics, medical supply, medical technologies, neurosciences, and health and human service divisions, the Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT®️ sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. For more information please visit www.viverapharma.com, or email at Media@ViveraPharma.com

About BurkhanAll projects of Burkhan are designed to give back to society and to reinvest in fundamental development of the human mind into one that is more aware, responsible, caring and empathetic. Burkhan is the holding company of Shahal Khan and is privately held operated as an investment holding company in the USA. White City Ventures has been active for over 14 years and advised on over $5b in transactions globally.

