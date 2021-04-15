Vivendi And Chess Legend Garry Kasparov Team Up To Launch Online Platform Kasparovchess.com

PARIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov and global media company Vivendi announced today the launch of Kasparovchess.com. The site is a new multimedia content platform for chess lovers of all skill levels launched by Vivendi, through its subsidiary Keysquare. Built to offer features for all players, whether they are enthusiasts or beginners, including thousands of chess puzzles, online matches, in-depth tutorials, articles, documentaries, and even an exclusive masterclass with Kasparov himself.

The platform was built as a way for chess lovers and beginners to get immersed in the world of chess and create their own chess legacy by experiencing chess life through the lens of one of the greatest players of all time. It provides the building blocks for casual players to become more confident while also providing top tier content for the most dedicated pros looking to perfect their game.

"Chess is entering a renaissance in pop culture and is becoming a fabric of the mainstream," said Louis Germain, CEO Keysquare. "Our goal is to present Garry Kasparov's legacy in a way that can inspire others and equip them with the tools they need to build their own legacy."

Kasparovchess offers a wealth of free content and a subscription-based platform that provides a wide breadth of content to the community of chess beginners and pros for a modest monthly fee. Subscription features include articles, documentaries, online matches against masters, lessons, puzzles, and an in-depth post game analysis tool. There are also many free features, including an exclusive podcast series by Garry Kasparov that includes a deep dive on The Queen's Gambit, for which Kasparov consulted, and many anecdotes from Kasparov's own career highlights. Premium features such as the soon-to-be-released Kasparov masterclass will also be available for purchase as stand-alone content.

"We are showing the world that there is so much more to chess than strategy and tactics," said Garry Kasparov. "It is a way of life and a way of looking at the world. I hope to bring all people into this experience, even if they've never played before, because chess can help them become everything that they want to be."

The platform is now open for early subscribers at Kasparovchess.com and will launch for the rest of the public at the end of April, 2021.

AboutKasparovchess is world-class chess community and platform for beginners, enthusiasts and experts alike that offers exclusive access to chess lessons, matches, articles, in-depth videos and documentaries as well as an invaluable masterclass with the 13 th World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov. The platform is designed to make chess accessible and life-changing in a way that only Garry Kasparov can—by giving audiences unparalleled access to the world of chess. Go to Kasparovchess.com to participate.

